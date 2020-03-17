An arrest affidavit says Smith, who worked with choir students, in addition to other responsibilities, was suspended in October when the allegation first surfaced. The school system said Smith no longer works at Duke Ellington.
Police said in the affidavit that in January 2018, Smith, the teenager and others from the school’s choir performed at the Kennedy Center. Police said the sexual contact occurred as the teenager and Smith shared an Uber ride to their respective homes.
MARYLAND
Man killed in Pr. George's crash
A man died in a weekend crash over the weekend in Prince George’s County. Police said the collision happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday near Pennsylvania Avenue and Walters Lane in Forestville.
A vehicle driving on Pennsylvania Avenue went off the road and struck a pole. Shortly after the crash, a second car swerved to avoid the collision but hit the victim in the roadway.
Spencer Alexander Davis, 23, of Forestville, died at the scene, police said. The people in the second car stayed on the scene and were not injured.
VIRGINIA
Second teen charged after Halifax slayings
A second teenager was arrested in connection with the killing of a young couple in Halifax County last month.
The 17-year-old boy from Danville is charged in juvenile court with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact in the killings of Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Md. Because he was not charged as an adult, police are not releasing his name.
Mohamed Aly, an 18-year-old student at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, is in jail facing murder charges.
Additional arrests are likely, police say.
The bodies of Bianda and Griffin were found near their car on a rural road on Feb. 8.