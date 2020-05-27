“He didn’t retire until I made him last year,” said his wife, Sue Ducat.

Cohen worked as a regulatory quality officer at the Office of General Counsel for the Education Department, where he was known as a mentor to many newer and younger employees along the way.

“He was an expert writer and linguist and just had a terrific instinct for the written word and clarity and being transparent to the public,” said Phil Rosenfelt, who worked with Cohen and served briefly as the acting U.S. education secretary. “He helped train a lot of new attorneys to be great writers. So a lot of the regulations that we have are really Stan’s inspiration and helpful creation.”

Cohen, of Chevy Chase, Md., died on April 20 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda after battling covid-19, his family said. The father of four and grandfather to six was 86.

Cohen, born in New Brunswick, Canada, graduated from New York University with a degree in English and journalism, his family said.

Cohen’s enthusiasm for his work translated into his general life as well, his wife said. He was part of the board of a local public library and was involved in his children’s schools. He was also an active member of his synagogue, Adas Israel Congregation, and was passionate about Jewish organizations and causes.

“He was a joiner,” Ducat said. “He has a variety of interests and a variety of passions.”

Despite suffering a fall that injured his spine and moving into an acute care center, Cohen remained engaged in the world around him, his wife said. Ducat would bring him a newspaper every day and recalls him using Zoom to call into various board meetings that he was still active on.

“He was very connected, still, to life,” Ducat said.

Ducat said the last time she was able to see her husband was on March 12, before the home was closed to visitors due to the coronavirus.

Ducat, who held Seder via Zoom, said she was able to get her husband on the phone where “he sang a couple songs with us.”

The next day, she said, Cohen started to exhibit symptoms of the virus. He was admitted to the hospital on April 14 and tested positive for covid-19.

Rosenfelt remembers his colleague and friend’s unwavering spirit, especially in their last conversation.