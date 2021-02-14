Police said Keene, who resides in Newport News, was tracked down using surveillance footage and financial transactions after he became the primary suspect in Onyeuka’s death.
The arrest came two days after police were called to the 2300 block of Branleigh Park Court shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Onyeuka was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver Nissan Rogue moments after the shooting, which occurred near Onyeuka’s home, police said. Maj. Ed O’Carroll, commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s major crimes bureau, said in a briefing Sunday that police traced the whereabouts of both the victim and the suspect to a nearby shopping center earlier in the day. Detectives also learned that both men previously attended Reston’s South Lakes High School.
“The complexity of how well they know each other is still under investigation,” O’Carroll said.
By combing through hours of surveillance footage, investigators followed the SUV’s path to Newport News, where local law enforcement assisted with obtaining an arrest warrant for Keene. The Newport News police carried out the arrest at a residence Friday evening. O’Carroll said they recovered a 9mm firearm, which is being tested to determine if it was used in the shooting.
Onyeuka’s family released a statement through Saly Fayez, the director of victim services for Fairfax County police.
“Our beloved, kind, gentle, son, brother, nephew, uncle, friend, neighbor and member of our community,” Fayez said. “Our family does ask anyone with any information to please reach out to the detectives so we can bring our Sammy some justice.”
Keene is being held in Newport News but will be transferred to Fairfax County custody in a few weeks.