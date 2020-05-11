His son, Dave Bainum, an IT professional who lives in Northern Virginia, said that for decades, the elder Bainum was a familiar figure at aerospace symposiums around the world, presenting papers on a range of topics in his field.

He co-wrote “Spacelab, Space Platforms, and the Future.” And “Space Development and Cooperation Among All Pacific Basin Countries.” And “Structural control interaction for an LSS attitude control system using thrusters and reaction wheels.”

Also, he was a big fan of the Baltimore Orioles.

“Baseball and traveling — he loved both,” his son recalled.

“His legacy within our society and across the space community will never be forgotten,” the American Astronautical Society said in a memorial on its website. Peter Bainum was a member of the group’s board of directors and served 10 terms as an international vice president. He received dozens of awards for professional achievements and is listed in “Who’s Who in Aviation.”

Growing up in the 1940s and ’50s, Bainum hoped to become a military pilot, said Dave Bainum, 47. But poor eyesight ended that dream. “I guess he decided that if he wasn’t going to be able to fly the machines, then he’d design them,” his son said.

His timing was fortuitous: He graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering in 1959 — just as the Cold War space race was beginning. He got a master’s degree at MIT and a doctorate in aerospace engineering from Catholic University. Besides teaching and mentoring Howard graduate students, he was a longtime consultant to NASA and other aerospace organizations.

Aprille Ericsson, an engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, earned a PhD at Howard under Peter Bainum’s guidance. “We called him ‘the International Traveler’ ” because of his frequent appearances at global conferences, Ericsson said.

She said Bainum was noted for his expertise in “the structural dynamics and control of large space structures and platforms,” such as space stations and satellites. Before he retired, he also was researching the concept of “tethered platforms,” by which, theoretically, materials could be delivered into space without using a launch vehicle, Ericsson said.

“Almost like, if you could imagine, a kind of elevator that would carry payloads up to a space structure,” she said.

Dave Bainum said his father’s retirement several years ago coincided with the onset of his Alzheimer’s disease. In mid-March, when he contracted covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, he was residing at Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane, an assisted-living center in Bethesda. He died in nearby Suburban Hospital.

