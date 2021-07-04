Bauknecht, who had been the Adult Care Center’s director since it was founded in 1993, retired in October and Kayreen Picart was hired to run the day care facility for seniors and others with cognitive disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and Parkinson’s disease. One month later, Picart was fired for allegedly embezzling $3,000 from the nonprofit organization. Picart was indicted last month on felony charges of embezzlement and uttering and is scheduled for an initial hearing in Winchester Circuit Court this Friday.