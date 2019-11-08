In a plea agreement, Edmond says she used the money for fast food, hair styling, personal phone bills and rent for a separate business.

Edmond faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for February.

Former Del. Tawanna Gaines, a Prince George’s County Democrat, pleaded guilty last month to a federal wire fraud charge. She admitted to converting more than $22,000 in campaign money for her personal use.

Sentencing for Gaines is scheduled for January.

