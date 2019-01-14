MARYLAND

Ex-prison guard gets 10 years for bribery

A former Maryland corrections officer was sentenced to 10 years for his role in a bribery and corruption scheme that swept up 18 defendants in 2017.

Prosecutors said Phillipe Jordan Jr. received the sentence Friday following his guilty plea to charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery, according to a statement from the office of Maryland State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt.

Authorities arrested Jordan, then an officer at the prison, in October 2017 after he met with an inmate’s twin sister and received $2,000 cash as payment for smuggling heroin and other drugs, tobacco and nine cellphones into the prison, according to prosecutors.

The investigation was part of a two-year probe into corruption at the Jessup Correctional Institute that concluded with 18 defendants who pleaded guilty to charges related to accepting bribes.

Judge Mark W. Crooks suspended all but 3 ½ years of Jordan’s sentence and added five years of probation following his release, prosecutors said.

— Clarence Williams

Trooper delivers baby on side of highway

A rookie state trooper delivered a baby on the side of a Maryland highway while responding to a car crash Sunday night.

Trooper Esai Cunningham had been dispatched to the outer loop of the Capital Beltway near the Interstate 95 split in College Park around 11 p.m. after the crash was reported, Maryland State Police said.

As he was responding, another car pulled up and the driver said a woman in the car was in labor, police said.

Cunningham called for an ambulance but helped the 21-year-old woman deliver her child before emergency crews arrived.

The mother and her baby boy were taken to a nearby hospital and were doing well, police said

— Lynh Bui

Man arrested in attack at Metro station

Authorities said they have arrested and charged a Maryland man who they said grabbed a woman at the Wheaton Metro stop.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the station, according to Metro Transit Police.

The woman told police that the suspect — who was later identified as Malik Dempsey — grabbed her at the station. Another person reported to transit police that a man matching Dempsey’s description had exposed himself aboard a Red Line train, Metro Transit officials said.

Dempsey, 22, was linked to both incidents, authorities said, and did not pay his fare when he left through a Metro station gate.

Detectives with Metro’s Transit Police said the suspect may be linked to other incidents involving indecent exposure on the rail system and ask anyone with information call 301-955-5000.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man dies in car crash in Fairfax County

A man was fatally injured over the weekend in a car crash in Fairfax County, the county police said.

They said John Jasper, 72, of Fairfax Station was killed when his vehicle struck a parked vehicle at the Burke Centre Library on Fred’s Oak Road. Police said he was dropping mail at a sidewalk postal box about 1:45 p.m. when his car accelerated across the parking lot and struck the parked vehicle.

Jasper died at a hospital, police said. They said he apparently suffered a medical emergency.

— Martin Weil