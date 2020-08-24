Gilchrest served as Maryland’s representative for District 1 from 1991 through 2009, and Morella served as Maryland’s representative for District 8 from 1987 through 2003, The Baltimore Sun reported.
The announcement came the day the Republican National Convention began in Charlotte, North Carolina. Last week at the Democratic National Convention, multiple Republicans spoke about their decisions to endorse Biden, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.
