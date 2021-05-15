According to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, an investigation began in January 2020 into cash missing from an envelope at the Princess Anne town hall.
That inquiry led to the discovery that no cash had been deposited into the town’s account in December 2019, the newspaper reported. The investigation determined Hrusko, who was charged last year, had been responsible for the deposits at the time.
The state’s attorney’s office said she faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison.
Sentencing has been postponed to allow for a pre-sentence investigation to be completed, the newspaper reported.