Former officer pleads no contest after son fatally shot self

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former police officer in Virginia has pleaded no contest to a charge related to his toddler son accidently shooting himself with his father’s service weapon. The 2-year-old died after the October shooting.
McCombs pleaded no contest to recklessly allowing a loaded and unsecured firearm to endanger the life of a child 13 or younger. The charge is a misdemeanor.
McCombs’ no contest plea means he did not admit guilt, but did not challenge the case against him. The former officer was given a 12-month suspended jail term.
A stipulation of facts in the case stated that McCombs had put his handgun on a couch in an off-duty holster without a safety clip. He was in the kitchen for about 30 seconds when he heard a shot.
McCombs had been on the job for just over a year when the accidental shooting occurred. A police department spokeswoman told the Daily Press that he was no longer employed by Newport News police as of June 13.