Petyo was police chief in Greensboro when 19-year-old Anton Black struggled with officers, became unresponsive and died. A medical examiner said a congenital heart condition and stress from the struggle likely contributed to his death.
Petyo declined to comment or say whether he had an attorney. He left Greensboro this year for a department in Delaware.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD