BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore police officer accused of committing crimes as part of a corrupt department unit has been sentenced to prison in federal court.

The Baltimore Sun reports U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Jemell Rayam on Tuesday to 12 years in prison, following the recommendation of prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines reminded the judge that Rayam once gave guns and police uniforms to two friends and had them break into a home where Rayam knew $20,000 was inside. In another break-in, Hines said Rayam put a gun in a woman’s face.

Rayam issued an apology, saying he was raised to know better and had tried to make things right after getting caught. His cooperation helped lead to the indictment of at least four co-conspirators.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

