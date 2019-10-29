The Democrat most recently worked as press secretary to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. He was a lieutenant and director of media relations at the Anne Arundel County Police Department before joining Baltimore police.

Young automatically became mayor when Catherine Pugh resigned from that job in May amid investigations into the lucrative sales of her self-published children’s books.

Young and Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott also are running.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD