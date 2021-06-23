According to court documents, in May 2019, one of Wilson’s clients, a young woman who was receiving benefits on behalf of five children, died in a car accident. Following the woman’s death, Wilson accessed the deceased woman’s personal identifying information, leading to new prepaid benefits cards being directed to Wilson, the news release said.
Wilson spent approximately $8,000 on food, entertainment, and other personal expenses, the news release said, adding that the scheme was ended in January 2020.