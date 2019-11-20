An indictment says Boyle gave McCabe cash, gifts and campaign contributions. Federal prosecutors say McCabe favored Boyle’s company, which provides medical services at the city jail.

The indictment also alleges that McCabe had a similar agreement with the CEO of a Louisiana-based company that provided food.

McCabe’s attorney James Broccoletti says his client will vigorously defend the charges and looks forward to trial. Neither Boyle nor his attorney commented.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 27th, 2020.

