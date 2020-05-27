Police began chasing the suspect after he refused orders to stop and officers later had to break the driver’s side window of the suspect’s car to arrest him, the department said.
One Baltimore County officer was injured during the arrest and was taken to a hospital “as a precaution,” the agency said. Officials did not comment further on how the officer was hurt.
Investigators said the suspect was a former student at Ner Israel Rabbinical College and was targeting a staff member there. The worker was not injured.
Formal charges were not immediately announced and the suspect was not identified.
