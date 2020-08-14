A black woman born amid the Great Depression in Richmond, Eileen Whitlock was shaped by the segregated South, her son said. She was adopted at a young age and compelled to self-sufficiency very early in life.

It committed her to a life of research and education. She graduated from Virginia Union University in 1950, then from Teachers College, Columbia University, with a master’s degree in psychology. She began a grant-funded project at the Columbia Presbyterian Psychiatric Institute (now the New York State Psychiatric Institute, Presbyterian). She later worked on projects at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens and a drug research facility in Brooklyn.

In 1978, she moved to Alexandria, where she began work as a technical adviser with the Central Intelligence Agency. She was trained as a biochemist, her son said, but, for some time, she worked covertly.

“She told me that she had some contracts that manufactured batteries,” he recalled, laughing. “I didn’t need to know any more than that.”

The elder Whitlock loved to travel. She saw much of the United States and visited Italy, South Africa, China and several other countries. She also gave back to her community, volunteering for the Kennedy Center in Washington, Signature Theatre in Arlington and the Alexandria Police Department.

Warren Whitlock, a former deputy assistant secretary of the Army, said he was proud of his mother. His sister works as a consultant with the U.S. Agency for International Development. Their mother’s service to country and community inspired them, Warren Whitlock said.

“My mother had a very big personality,” he said. “She was a person who was about honor and integrity. She loved the truth.”

She was intent on building a better life for her children, he said.

A researcher and scientist by nature, Warren Whitlock said he now understands that his mother taught him to stay away from drugs in school not by lecturing him, but by fostering curiosity and leaving studies about the effects of drug abuse on adolescents lying around the house.

“She always had a plan,” he said. “She was always pulling the strings in our lives, whether we knew it or not.”

The year Warren Whitlock was born, his mother bought an acre lot of property in Cape Cod. She always had a plan to develop it into a vacation house for the family, he said.

It’s astounding to him, in retrospect, that a single, Black mother raising two children in New York would have had enough foresight to plan vacations decades in the future, but, in death, he said, he’s realizing that was the kind of woman his mother was.