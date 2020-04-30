Huguely has claimed that the two briefly struggled on the floor of her bedroom following a day of drinking heavily. But his lawyers have maintained that Huguely’s actions did not lead to Love’s death.
The new appeal argues that Huguely went to Love’s apartment with the intention of only speaking with her and that it was undisputed that Love was alive when Huguely left. The appeal also says that Love fell to the floor and was accidentally smothered while sleeping face-down on a wet pillow.
The appeal also alleges that Huguely’s right to a fair trial was violated by the ineffective performance of his attorneys, among other factors.
