Court documents said that between 2015 and 2018, Washburn defrauded two victims by gaining power of attorney and writing herself multiple checks, and also made herself the beneficiary of one of her victims’ two investment accounts.
Specifically, the indictment alleges that despite the power of attorney agreement, Washburn wrote multiple checks from the victims’ accounts to herself, ranging in value from $4,200 to $40,000.
The indictment also alleges that in 2017, Washburn attempted to improperly make herself the beneficiary of two investment accounts held by one of the victims. At the time, the accounts had a combined approximate value of $288,000, according to the indictment.
