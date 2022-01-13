From 2012 to 2018, Yost, a Republican, served in the House of Delegates, representing the 12th District, which includes Giles County, parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties, and Radford. Yost served as the part-time executive director of the Giles County Historical Society beginning in 2014.
The society’s board of directors learned that money was missing and unauthorized purchases were made using a debit card assigned to the society — but board members “had no knowledge of a debit card being issued.” Board policy was to only withdraw money using checks signed by two board members, according to a search warrant. The investigation began in April.
Josh Elrod, the commonwealth’s attorney for Buena Vista, has been appointed as a special prosecutor for the case.
Attorney Chris Tuck said Yost would have no comment on the indictments.