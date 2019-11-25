The indictment says Stigger worked with Jenis Leroy Plummer Jr., a now-former deputy, from July 2017 through December 2018 to bring drugs and other items into the jail.

It is unclear why Stigger was in the Chesapeake City Jail at that time. Stigger pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiring to distribute narcotics and for possessing guns in the furtherance of drug trafficking. He received a 35-year sentence to federal prison.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

