According to the news release on Wednesday, Sanchez-Rios admitted in court documents that from May 2016 through September 2018 she used her business to launder the drug trafficking proceeds on behalf of CJNG. Her role was to receive U.S. currency from people working for CJNG, which she was aware was drug-trafficking proceeds gained through criminal activity, according to the news release. Sanchez-Rios also admitted wiring money to Mexico in small amounts using fake names and addresses as senders.
Sanchez-Rios and 12 members of the cartel were indicted in March 2019, the news release said. She pleaded guilty in June 2020 to conspiracy to commit money laundering and operating a business that transmitted criminally derived funds.
