Landon worked in radio, television and newspapers while in Roanoke. The Sidney, New York, native was 22 years old and just out of the University of Missouri’s journalism school when he came to Roanoke in 1955 to work at WDBJ-TV the day the station went on the air. The Times-World Corp. also owned the WDBJ radio station, and Landon soon moved from television to become the radio station’s news director.