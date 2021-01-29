“The soldiers fell ill after consuming a substance acquired outside of authorized food supply distribution channels,” Payne said. All but one of the soldiers were enlisted personnel, with one warrant officer among the injured.
The incident is under investigation with law enforcement, Payne said. She declined to answer questions about what the substance was and how the soldiers consumed it. A news conference is planned for later on Friday.
Fort Bliss has been scrutinized in recent weeks following the death of Pfc. Asia Graham, who was found unresponsive in a barracks on New Year’s Eve. She had previously reported another soldier for sexual assault. That soldier now faces a court-martial, CNN reported.