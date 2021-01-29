Eleven soldiers were hospitalized Thursday after they ingested an “unknown substance” at Fort Bliss in Texas, Army officials said, with two servicemembers in critical condition.

The soldiers were on a field training exercise when the incident occurred, Lt. Col. Allie Payne, a spokesperson for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said in a statement. All remained under medical care on Friday.

“The soldiers fell ill after consuming a substance acquired outside of authorized food supply distribution channels,” Payne said. All but one of the soldiers were enlisted personnel, with one warrant officer among the injured.

The incident is under investigation with law enforcement, Payne said. She declined to answer questions about what the substance was and how the soldiers consumed it. A news conference is planned for later on Friday.

Fort Bliss has been scrutinized in recent weeks following the death of Pfc. Asia Graham, who was found unresponsive in a barracks on New Year’s Eve. She had previously reported another soldier for sexual assault. That soldier now faces a court-martial, CNN reported.