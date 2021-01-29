“The soldiers fell ill after consuming a substance acquired outside of authorized food supply distribution channels,” Payne said. All but one of the soldiers were enlisted personnel, with one warrant officer among the injured.
Payne did not describe the substance. Early signs pointed to antifreeze or a similar substance that was mistaken for something else, said an Army official with knowledge of the incident who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Law enforcement is also investigating the incident, Payne said. A news conference is planned for later Friday.
Fort Bliss has been scrutinized in recent weeks after the death of Pfc. Asia Graham, who was found unresponsive in a barracks on New Year’s Eve. She had previously reported another soldier for sexual assault. That soldier is facing a court-martial on the sex assault charge, CNN reported.