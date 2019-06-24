MARYLAND

Fort Washington man hit and killed by car

Police identified a pedestrian who died after he was struck by a car as Lawrence Sedgwick, 43, of Fort Washington.

Sedgwick was standing in a service road in the 11000 block of Indian Head Highway when a northbound car hit him Sunday at about 12:10 a.m., according to Prince George’s County police.

The driver was not hurt and remained at the scene, police said.

Sedgwick was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Police identify 2 men who were found dead

Police identified two homicide victims found over the weekend in a wooded area of Prince William County.

The victims were identified as Jairo Mayorga, 39, and Milton Lopez, 40, both of Woodbridge. Police said they were known to frequent businesses in the area.

Officers responding to a call around 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Featherstone Road in Woodbridge found the victims, police said.

At first, the two deaths were described by county police as “suspicious.” But about five hours later, police said “the case is now being investigated as a homicide.”

Police did not say what led them to the new designation.

— Hannah Natanson and Justin Wm. Moyer

Reston man's death considered suspicious

A man found dead in Fairfax County early Sunday has been identified as 24-year-old Reston resident Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia, and his death is considered suspicious, police said.

Officers found Guillen Mejia’s body off a walking path in a wooded area near Hunters Woods Plaza in Reston around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after being called to the area by reports of gunfire or fireworks, police said.

Guillen Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene, and his upper body showed signs of trauma, police said. Investigators do not think his body had been there for long.

Investigators were awaiting the results of an autopsy and an official ruling on the cause and manner of Guillen Mejia’s death Monday. Investigators also were still processing the scene Monday, but they had not recovered any weapons, police said.

Investigators learned that Guillen Mejia had been out with friends earlier, but they were still attempting to find witnesses to establish what happened to him. They said they had no indications that his death was gang-related.

Guillen Mejia’s family could not be located. Police said he lived near where his body was found but was originally from El Salvador.