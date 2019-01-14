BALTIMORE — A forum on a program designed to spark economic development in distressed communities is taking place in Baltimore.

The Kemp Forum on Opportunity Zones will be held Monday afternoon at City Garage in Port Covington.

It will include political and business leaders discussing how the program can help Baltimore and other places.

Mayor Catherine Pugh is scheduled to speak, as well as Margaret Anadu, who is a managing director of the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group.

Of the 149 areas in Maryland designated as Opportunity Zones by the U.S. Treasury, 42 are located in Baltimore, including one in Port Covington.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.