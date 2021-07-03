Smith, 27, left behind two children after he was fatally injured in 2015 while responding to a vehicle crash.
“Being able to say I don’t have the burden of paying a monthly mortgage as a single parent is breathtaking,” Smith’s widow, Jennifer, said in a statement.
Smith was scrambling to respond to the crash after hearing radio traffic that made him believe a trooper was in distress in addition to the crash victim, state police said at the time. He lost control of his vehicle, which overturned and struck several trees. He died later at a hospital.
Smith’s home is the third belonging to a Richmond-area first responder killed in the line of duty to be paid off by Tunnel to Towers in less than three years, the newspaper reported.