Educators with the foundation say sea level rise and erosion are destroying the protective salt marshes surrounding the island located in Virginia waters between the Tangier and Pocomoke sounds. They say that’s making the educational center that served teachers and students unsafe.

The foundation says in a blog post that more than 70 percent of the island’s land area has washed away over the past 50 years. It calls the center’s closure an example of the “real and immediate threat” climate change poses.

