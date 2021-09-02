Because just four days earlier, Wais Aria, 37, and his family were huddled outside an airport gate in Kabul. One daughter was limp after fainting in the heat and appearing lifeless in the arms of his wife, Kubra. His older son was afraid that the Taliban had heard him playing music and would come after him. And Wais had been beaten with the guns of Taliban enforcers, who slammed the weapons into the bodies of people trying to reach the airport.