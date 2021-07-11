Like most young boys with similar interests, mainly sports, they hit it off right away. In fact, the only time they weren’t friends was when they were pitted against each other on the kickball field.
“We went to all of each other’s birthday parties,” Baylor said of the origins of a friendship that has spanned more than four decades. “We were always friends.”
Baylor and Judd’s educational careers and their professional ones have mirrored each other closely over the last 45 years. And while they may have had to face each other on opposite sides of the playing field over those years, they have always been close friends.
Baylor recently took a job in Rockingham County Public Schools Central Office as workplace learning experience coordinator after spending more than 10 years as the principal of East Rockingham High School. Judd is the principal at Turner Ashby High School, where the two of them graduated from in 1986.
While at TA, both Baylor and Judd played football, this time on the same side of the field.
“In 1986, we were recruited as football players and scholars,” Baylor said.
Judd responded to that with a laugh: “I don’t know if we would have gone to college if it weren’t for football.”
After four years of playing on the same side, Baylor and Judd were now rivals — at least on the football field. Baylor went to James Madison University and Judd to Towson University in Baltimore. With both schools in the Colonial Athletic Association, Judd and Baylor met on the football field with their respective teams four times. JMU won three out of four of those games.
But Baylor, who played as an offensive lineman, would tell his teammates whenever the two teams met, “The punter, that’s my boy. He’s my friend.”
During their sophomore year game, a ball sailed over Judd’s head instead of into his hands, and he had to scramble to try and get the ball back, taking a big hit for his efforts.
“I hear him on the JMU sidelines, laughing,” Judd said about his friend, mostly sarcastically. In fact, Baylor had to stop himself from going out on the field to check on his friend.
“I had to remind myself we were on different teams and that would have been weird,” Baylor said.
Although attending different universities and occasionally playing as rivals, Judd would always visit Baylor when he came home on a weekend or for a holiday. And they spent the summers together.
There was a sad occasion during their college years when Judd wasn’t able to get back for Baylor. In 1987, Baylor’s father passed away unexpectedly. Judd’s father gave the eulogy at his funeral. The two had become close after years of sitting in the stands of Turner Ashby’s Sam Ritchie Stadium watching their boys play football.
“I don’t know if I ever told you this B, but I’ve always felt guilty about that,” Judd said.
“You had spring training and finals, it was hard to get away...,” Baylor replied.
“.... Some things are more important...”
Judd trailed off and the two moved on to happier topics.
While at JMU, Baylor studied to be a social studies teacher. Judd studied psychology. Judd graduated college in 1990. Baylor, a redshirt freshman his second year at JMU, stayed five years.
In 1991, Baylor began teaching and coaching at Spotswood High School. Judd decided to try his hand in the business world upon graduation, only to discover he didn’t like it.
“I missed school. I missed being at the school. And I missed football,” Judd said.
While Baylor was teaching his first year, Judd was taking classes that he needed to be a teacher himself. In 1992, he started coaching and teaching at Broadway High School, also in social studies.
They found themselves making the transition to administration a few years apart in the mid-2000s.
But in 2006, they found themselves at the same school, Turner Ashby High School, both as assistant principals. Baylor had been there for a year, and when then Principal Steve Walk was thinking about hiring Judd for the other assistant principal job, he had one question for Baylor: “Can you behave yourselves?”
“He kept our offices apart. It was hard enough to put up with us,” Judd said.
They only worked together for two years, but both said it was “great” and “we had too much fun.”
Although the time was brief, it was the school and community relationship that Baylor experienced at Turner Ashby in Bridgewater that he modeled his own brand of leadership on when he began as the first principal of East Rockingham High School in Elkton 11 years ago. And for the last six of those years, Judd was a principal at the school they graduated from and worked together for two years.
“We call each other all the time and bounce ideas off of each other,” Judd said.
Baylor added, “There is this understanding that only high school principals will understand, that eventually the same things are going to happen to you.”
The four principals of RCPS all have unique ties. Rad Dansey, principal at Spotswood High School, was Baylor’s student teacher. Donna Abernathy is a product of the school she now leads, Broadway High School.
But it’s still Turner Ashby that holds a special place in the hearts of both Baylor and Judd. For the latter, whether he knew it at the time, TA was the reason he decided to go into teaching.
“The four years at TA for me (as a student,) the experiences we had, the teachers, the coaches, were everything,” Judd said.
And while Baylor hasn’t worked at TA for 11 years and has taken a position helping students discover passions and helping set them up with internships, mentorships and jobs, his alma mater calls to him.
This fall, Baylor will be volunteering to coach football at Turner Ashby.
The world comes full circle, and Judd and Baylor will find themselves on the same side of the field once again.