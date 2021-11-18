Russo said that after the car crossed over from Pennsylvania into Maryland, it ran off the highway and struck a fence line. She said Maryland troopers surrounded the car and tried to make contact with the people inside.
“Our crisis negotiation team made several attempts to contact the occupants of the vehicle,” Russo said. “After receiving no response and low visibility inside the vehicle because of a thick layer of smoke that was contained in the interior of the vehicle, police made entry into the passenger side.”
Troopers found the driver and three people in the back seat, Russo said, adding that two of the three in the back seat were juveniles. She said all appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds and that three were pronounced dead at the scene. She said one of the juveniles was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hagerstown.
Russo declined to identify the victims because family hadn’t been notified and the investigation was ongoing. But she said police think they know who the victims are.
“Investigators do believe this incident is potentially related to two other incidents, one in Maryland, and one in Pennsylvania,” she said.
York Area Regional Police in Pennsylvania began a manhunt for former Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa on Tuesday after they received reports he held a “female captive at gunpoint” at her home in Windsor Township before he stole her vehicle with his two daughters, ages 6 and 7, officials said.
Baltimore County police said Vicosa was armed with a semiautomatic handgun Wednesday when he kidnapped and robbed a victim in the Cockeysville area, with Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum and his daughters present. Vicosa was charged with armed carjacking and Bynum was charged with false imprisonment, according to a statement released by Baltimore County police.
Police in York County said Vicosa assaulted his estranged wife over 24 hours at her home there starting Sunday, news outlets reported. Police said she escaped to contact authorities, but when they reached the home Monday, Vicosa and the girls were gone.
Investigators traced Vicosa’s phone to Bynum’s home, but she wasn’t forthcoming, police said. When they returned to her home later, she was gone, they said.
Vicosa was terminated in August and Bynum had been suspended and stripped of her police powers, Baltimore County police spokesman Kevin Gay said. He didn’t elaborate on how Vicosa and Bynum were connected.