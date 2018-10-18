THE DISTRICT

Four injured during two-alarm house fire

A Northeast man and three D.C. firefighters were taken to hospitals Wednesday night from a house fire in Brookland, D.C. fire officials said

Smoke and flames jutted from a detached single-family home in the 2700 block of 12th Street about 10:20 p.m., said Doug Buchanan, forcing firefighters to evacuate the building.

It took about one hour for firefighters to extinguish the flames from the exterior. The cause of the fire was unknown early Thursday.

Medics examined a man who was injured in the home. He and the firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

On Thursday morning, fire officials said the firefighters had been released from the hospital, although the man who was hurt remained hospitalized. His exact condition was unknown.

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

U.S. Senate candidate Simon backs Hogan

U.S. Senate candidate Neal Simon, who is running as an independent, endorsed Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for reelection Thursday, citing his record of cutting taxes and fees and of protecting the Chesapeake Bay.

Simon is challenging Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, a Democrat who has represented Maryland in Congress for more than 30 years. In a statement, Simon said Hogan, who polls show is leading Democratic challenger Ben Jealous by double digits, has worked “across the aisle to find common ground” and “stayed true to his promise to govern from the center.”

Hogan has not endorsed anyone in the Senate race.

— Rachel Chason

Elrich endorsed by real estate group

The Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors has endorsed Marc Elrich for Montgomery County executive, adding a business group to the wide array of unions and progressive and environmental organizations backing the Democratic nominee.

Elrich is running against independent Nancy Floreen and Republican Robin Ficker.

Floreen, who has largely funded her campaign with real estate and developer contributions, picked up an endorsement Wednesday from the Apartment and Office Building Association Maryland State PAC.

Floreen and Elrich are longtime council members; Floreen dropped her Democratic Party affiliation after Elrich won the June primary so she could run for executive as an independent.

— Jennifer Barrios

VIRGINIA

University's plane left runway, was damaged

Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., says one of its planes was damaged Thursday when it went off the runway at a Virginia airport after losing power during takeoff. No injuries were reported.

University spokesman Len Stevens said in a statement that the Cessna 172 Skyhawk was taking off at Lynchburg Regional Airport on Thursday morning when it experienced a loss of power. The pilot radioed the tower and flew the aircraft to a landing, when he says it ran off the side of the runway.

Stevens says the plane was damaged, but there are no reports of injuries. He says the airport’s emergency services and university police responded.