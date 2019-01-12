MARYLAND

Four injured in six-car collision on Route 210

Prince George’s County police are investigating a collision involving six cars that injured four people Friday on Indian Head Highway, less than a mile from where three children were killed in a crash two weeks ago.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said four people were hospitalized following the incident, which occurred just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road.

The highway was the site of a fatal crash Dec. 30 in which a pickup, driven by a man police suspect was intoxicated, slammed into the back of another car. Three siblings, ­5-year-old twins and their 13-month-old brother, were killed; the children’s parents were hospitalized for injuries.

Prince George’s officials have previously asked Maryland state legislators to approve additional safety measures, including speed cameras and more streetlights, along the 13-mile highway also known as Route 210.

— Keith L. Alexander

Man found dead in Riverdale Park fire

A man was found dead following a fire at a Riverdale Park church early Saturday, Prince George’s County authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Celestial Church of Christ in the 5800 block of Roanoke Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman Mark E. Brady said in a statement.

Officials said they discovered the body inside the one-story building during their investigation. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The homicide department of the Prince George’s County police and the state Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also investigating. No further details were available.

— Keith L. Alexander

Driver dies after crash that killed her sister

The driver involved in a crash in Charles County that killed her teenage sister has died because of injuries sustained in the incident, authorities said.

The county sheriff’s office said Nadia Mourtaj, 21, of Waldorf died Wednesday in a hospital after being critically wounded in the Dec. 31 crash.

She was heading northbound on St. Charles Parkway near Gateway Plaza in the Waldorf area when the car spun out of control, the sheriff’s office said.

Her sister, passenger Zeyneb Mourtaj, died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

— Martin Weil