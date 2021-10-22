It was another of the 70-degree days that have dominated the month and that seem to cause little complaint in any season.
Even if the autumn sun smiled only fitfully upon us, the high temperature of 71 degrees came in at four degrees above average.
The morning’s low of 61 prevented us from receiving premature previews of winter’s chill. It was 11 above average.
Many trees seemed to remain fully dressed in green and leafy garb, although curbside trash bags bulged with the fallen brown leaves of willow oaks.