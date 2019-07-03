Fourth of July celebrations in the Washington region will feature parades, fireworks and a speech from President Trump.

●There are lots of street closures, parking restrictions, and air travel and water traffic changes. Here’s what you need to know to get around the city.

●Local officials are on alert as activists plan two days of protests: Activist group Code Pink will display a 20-foot “Baby Trump” balloon at its Mall protest.

●The White House has distributed VIP tickets for Trump’s speech at the Lincoln Memorial to Republican donors and political appointees.

Thousands of people are expected to pour into the nation’s capital Thursday as President Trump prepares to take center stage in a rebranded Independence Day gala on the Mall.

Trump’s event — called “A Salute to America” and featuring a reconfigured fireworks show, a restricted seating area for VIP ticket holders, and an accompaniment of U.S. tanks and fighter jets — will be one of many celebrations throughout the Washington region.

In addition to the National Independence Day Parade along Constitution Avenue NW, which is set to begin at 11:45 a.m., parades will be held in the Palisades and Capitol Hill neighborhoods. Bagpipers will appear in Takoma Park, Md. Cannons and fireworks will be shot off at Mount Vernon. The Washington Nationals are scheduled to play a home game.

The gathering on the Mall looms largest, as the president puts his stamp on a time-honored summer tradition in the District with an address to the nation from the Lincoln Memorial.

The speech is the culmination of Trump’s efforts to hold a major public event in Washington with prominent military trappings — an ambition inspired by what he saw when he attended a Bastille Day celebration in France.

Welcomed by the president’s supporters, the event also has been criticized as an unnecessary diversion of federal resources and a logistical headache for D.C. government officials. A number of protests have been planned, including one that will feature “Baby Trump,” an orange balloon with a scowling caricature of the president.

Trump on Wednesday defended the expense of his changes to the event, saying it would be “the show of a lifetime” and would cost “very little compared to what it is worth.”

The traditional site for the holiday’s fireworks along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been moved to West Potomac Park. A second show has been added, with fireworks being launched from flatbed tractor-trailers parked behind the Lincoln Memorial. Police have urged habitual attendees at the Mall celebration to familiarize themselves with new access points and road closures.

“A Capitol Fourth,” the annual concert that airs on PBS, is unaffected by the changes. The concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will run from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.