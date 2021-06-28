The Independence Day celebration will include a prerecorded concert that will be shown on PBS before the fireworks. Hosted by Vanessa Williams, it will feature performances from artists in the pop, country, R&B and classical genres.
For those going in person for the fireworks show, officials had several reminders, given the coronavirus pandemic.
They said visitors need to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, so people who are “not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.”
Those who plan to take buses or Metrorail need to wear masks, even if vaccinated.
There will be several public entry points to get to the Mall that will be open from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitors will be screened at the entrances.
Those spots include:
● West side of Arlington Memorial Bridge.
● Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW.
● Constitution Avenue NW and 17th Street NW.
● 15th Street NW at Madison Drive NW.
● 14th Street SW at Jefferson Drive SW.
● Maine Avenue SW and Raoul Wallenberg Place SW (15th Street SW).
● East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (visitors will not be able to access the Mall from here).
Fireworks can also be seen from along the George Washington Memorial Parkway at these locations:
● U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and Netherlands Carillon.
● Columbia Island/Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove (access to the Potomac Riverfront is possible via the bike/pedestrian tunnel that runs underneath the Boundary Channel Bridge a.k.a. the “Humpback Bridge”).
● Gravelly Point, north of Reagan National Airport.
● Washington Sailing Marina/Indigo Landing Restaurant at Daingerfield Island.
The road closures start at 6 a.m. on Sunday and remain in place until midnight on Monday, according to the park service. The closed roads include:
● Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle.
● Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps.
● Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle.
● Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW
● Daniel Chester French Drive SW from Independence Avenue SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle.
● Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive NW, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW.
● Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway.
● Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 15th Street NW.
● 23rd Street SW from Independence Avenue SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle and Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle.
● 17th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW.
● Homefront Drive SW.
● 15th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW.
● Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW.
● Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merge with Rock Creek Parkway.
● Ohio Drive SW from 23rd Street SW to Inlet Bridge.
● Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to Third Street NW.
● Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to Third Street SW.
● East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW.
● West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW.
● Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue/Circle.
● Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle.
● Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle.
● Right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island.
● Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.
The following roads are closed starting at 3 p.m. Sunday until roughly midnight on Monday.
● Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to GWMP and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial.
● Northbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8-9:45 p.m. as necessary).
● Southbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8-9:45 p.m. as necessary).
Officials said no grills, glass containers, aerosols, alcohol, balloons, laser pointers, fireworks, firearms, ammunition or coolers larger than 36 quarts (23 inches by 15 inches by 15 inches) are allowed on the Mall. Other items that aren’t allowed are folding tables, tents and chairs. Remote-controlled drones are also prohibited.
Visitors are asked to not play games such as badminton or volleyball on the Mall during the event because space is limited. And they’re advised to leave their pets at home.
To get to the Mall, visitors are encouraged to use Metro, but avoid using the Smithsonian or Federal Triangle stops, which typically have the most crowds on the Fourth of July.
Several memorials in the city will also be closed starting at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday and will stay closed on Sunday. Those include the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and the World War II Memorial.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial will also close at 4 p.m. on Sunday because it’s in the safety area of the fireworks show. The memorials will reopen once cleanup is done.
Officials said paddle boats at the Tidal Basin and the water taxi service to the Mall will not operate on Sunday. The D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route and Big Bus Tours will also not run on the Mall on Sunday.
East Potomac Golf Course will close at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday (last 18-hole tee time will be 11 a.m., last 9-hole tee time will be 1 p.m.) and East Potomac Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday.