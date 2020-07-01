But because of the covid-19 pandemic, more than 300,000 cloth face coverings will be available and distributed to visitors.
Fireworks by Garden State Fireworks and Fireworks by Grucci will handle the fireworks show, as they did last year.
The 35-minute long display will be launched from an area more than a mile in length, from Inlet Bridge at the south end of West Potomac Park to north of the Lincoln Memorial, as well as on the grounds of the Washington Monument.
More than 800 acres of the Mall will be open to the public for the flyovers and fireworks, including the area around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the World War II Memorial and the Washington Monument, among other places.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host events on the South Lawn of the White House and the Ellipse, just south of the White House. The event will be streamed online at whitehouse.gov.