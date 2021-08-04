What’s going on? Experts I’ve spoken to over the years have told me that foxes are curious, as interested in playing with a toy as a dog or a cat. They may like the mouthfeel of a newspaper. They may want to adorn their den with something soft. One way a mother fox teaches its young to hunt is by bringing it bits of food, along with stuff that isn’t food. Dragging a newspaper around is a good way to learn how to drag a squirrel around.