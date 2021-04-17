The horseless carriage made its debut in Washington in 1897. By 1915, Maj. Raymond Pullman, the superintendent of police, estimated there were about 12,000 automobiles in D.C. — “and it is necessary to make some provision for parking them,” he said.

Drivers parked on the street, either “ranked” — what we today call parallel parking — or angled. Wider streets such as Pennsylvania and New York avenues allowed center parking: parking along the center median, parallel to the streetcar tracks.

Time limits eventually were put in place, though these were frequently ignored. And even when drivers honored them, the limits didn’t fulfill their objective. City leaders — and merchants — had hoped the rules would encourage the constant turnover of motorists. But as the Evening Star pointed out, even where the one-hour parking rules were in effect and enforced, it was usually the same cars moving around the same downtown area, trading places. They weren’t freeing up spaces for shoppers.

The solution? Transform Franklin Square into a municipal garage. Though the story had appeared in the Herald in 1921, it wasn’t until 1924 that other newspapers picked up on it. Citizens revolted, aghast at the loss of green and shade the project would entail. City planners quickly backpedaled, claiming the plan was never seriously considered.

The Star addressed the issue in an editorial with a stark headline: “The Root of the Parking Evil.”

Most cars parked downtown were driven by people going to work. According to the editorial, “Usually but a single person is to be found in the machine, the driver.”

This was a change from the automobile’s earliest days, said Sarah Leavitt, who in 2009 curated a National Building Museum exhibit called “House of Cars: Innovation and the Parking Garage.”

“Not many people had [cars] at first, nor did they drive them into the city, but into the country,” Leavitt said.

The need for purpose-built, specially dedicated parking structures came about gradually, emerging in the teens and 1920s.

“A lot were in old horse stables, because those were the buildings that cities had,” Leavitt said.

Two weeks ago in this space, Answer Man wrote that the Halls of the Ancients, a funky museum at New York Avenue and 13th Street NW, was torn down to make way for an “automobile hotel.” It turns out that the grand structure was never built, though among the subsequent occupants of the space was the Auto Mart of Washington, which sold used cars. (In 1920, a four-year-old Ford with new motor block and “good tires” could be had for $325.)

Other cities did get newfangled auto hotels, some of which used elevators and turntables to move cars about. Some had lobbies that rivaled human hotels. Others had floors reserved for female motorists, with dressing rooms so fashionable that drivers could change from their sturdy driving clothes into outfits more appropriate for shopping.

“They were very gimmicky,” Leavitt said.

The effort to turn Franklin Square into a parking lot may have been quashed, but, the Star wrote in 1924, the idea’s “mere advancement is an indication that the true solution of the problem is not being actually sought, but that palliatives are the objective of official search. The plain fact is that too many cars are now permitted to be stored in the streets, day and night, and the remedy for this condition is to prohibit such storage, to leave the streets open for moving traffic.”

The Star admitted that police probably had better things to do than be constantly on the lookout for motorists who had parked too long. Perhaps, the paper suggested, cops could launch “surprise raids” in various sections of the city “with a view to making all rule breakers uncertain when they may find their cars tagged and themselves summoned to court to meet stiff penalties.”

In 1936, Rep. Everett Dirksen of Illinois proposed taking control of Franklin Square from the National Park Service and turning it into a public parking lot. Dirksen said he had inspected the park and found it unsightly and “infested with undesirables.”

Added Dirksen: “Some place has got to be provided for parking automobiles and I think it can be done most advantageously in some of these parks in the downtown section which are seldom used by the general public.”

The general public again protested.

The idea would not die. In 1954, downtown merchants proposed building a garage not on top of Franklin Square, but underneath it. It would hold 1,500 cars and reduce the usable surface of the park by 40 percent.

Thankfully, that never happened. Alas, we still can’t decide how to vanquish the parking evil.