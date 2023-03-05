Chief: Maryland police fatally shoot man with knife

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick, Maryland, fatally shot a man with a knife Saturday night after he ignored commands to drop the weapon, the city’s police chief said. Officers went to an apartment Saturday around 6:20 p.m. seeking a man wanted for a parole or probation violation, Police Chief Jason Lando said at a news conference.

The officers entered the residence after a woman answered the door, and they found the man in a closet, Lando told local news outlets.

The man pulled the knife and officers gave “multiple commands” ordering him to drop it, then shot him after he did not comply, according to the chief. He said it wasn’t immediately clear how many officers fired shots.

The officers called for an ambulance and tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, news outlets reported. Neither the suspect nor the officers involved were immediately identified.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division and Maryland State Police will investigate, Lando said.

GiftOutline Gift Article