Police: Tanker fire in Maryland kills driver, damages homes

FREDERICK, Md. — The driver of a tanker truck that overturned on a Maryland highway Saturday, sparking a large fire that damaged other vehicles and homes, has died but no other injuries or fatalities have been reported, authorities said.

The crash and fire were reported Saturday afternoon on U.S. 15 in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. The roadway was shut down in both directions for what the State Highway Administration said would be an “extended closure.”