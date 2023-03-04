Police: Tanker fire in Maryland kills driver, damages homes

FREDERICK, Md. — The driver of a tanker truck that overturned on a Maryland highway Saturday, sparking a large fire that damaged other vehicles and homes, has died but no other injuries or fatalities have been reported, authorities said.
The Frederick News-Post reported the vehicle was a gas tanker that overturned, hit a tree and exploded. Photos showed massive flames and billowing smoke.
The driver died as a result of the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation, Maryland State Police tweeted. The agency said “multiple vehicles and homes” suffered damage from the fire but no one else was hurt.
A news conference was planned for 3 p.m.