In 1847, he purchased the building at 163 Duke of Gloucester Street and, over the next decade, expanded the home to a two-and-a-half story dwelling with two front entrances, dormers and a massive central brick chimney. Some of those modifications are still intact more than 150 years later, including some original paint, wallpaper, doors and windows. The backyard is scattered with dozens of buttons, remnants of Maria Maynard’s time as a laundress.