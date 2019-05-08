WISE, Va. — A free health clinic in rural Virginia is set to mark its 20th anniversary this year.

The Remote Area Medical clinic will open for three days in Wise County next month.

It’s the 20th year the event will be held in Wise, which is in the state’s far southwest.

All care is offered free of charge. Registration begins at 6 a.m. daily from June 28 through June 30. Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and include free dental care, free eye exams and treatment.

