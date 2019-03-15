BALTIMORE — Several freight train cars have derailed and fallen off a Baltimore bridge. Firefighters have reported no injuries or any immediate sign of any environmental impact.

Numerous police and fire crews responded to the accident scene Friday. News outlets report that officials with the state’s environment department are en route to assess the situation, but it appears that all the CSX freight cars were empty at the time of the accident.

The train derailed not far from Baltimore’s main train station and numerous well-traveled streets. But the bridge where it derailed was in an industrial area where pedestrians and traffic are not commonplace.

CSX has not issued any immediate statement on the derailment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.