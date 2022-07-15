Friday, almost midway through summer, was average and pleasant

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a democracy of days, in which we treat each day according to its merits, and not dismiss it merely because of the season in which it falls, our Friday, the 15th day of July, might receive much praise and a high rank. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Summer days in Washington may prompt uneasy recollections of scorching heat, sweltering humidity and wilting enthusiasm. At this time of year an average day in Washington is a hot day.

Friday, a day close to the very core of summer, reached a high temperature of 90 degrees. That was average here for July 15.

Friday was just about half way through our hottest month. It was lodged close to the midpoint between the seasonal landmarks of Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Not only was the high temperature average, the refreshingly cool low of 73 was also exactly average. In that way Friday showed average can be okay, and may have improved the entire image of summer in Washington.

Probably part of Friday’s allure lay in humidity which seemed well below peak season stickiness. From numerical measures, it seemed we spent a lot of time at or near the fine line between comfortable and tolerable.

Also to Friday’s credit was the lack of the fierce storms that often end our summer afternoons. No trace of Tuesday’s onslaught could be seen in the largely blue, benignly bright skies across which handfuls of white clouds lazily drifted.

Evening stretched past 8:30 p.m. and of Tuesday’s turbulence, the long hours of daylight ended with only a murmur of breeze playing in the treetops, prompting no more response than a polite and leafy nod.

