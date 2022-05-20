Friday apparently fell short of 90s, but was year’s hottest day

Placeholder while article actions load

If asked the traditional question, “Hot enough for you?” many of us on Friday might have said no. Friday didn’t provide true Washington warm-weather temperatures, but it still proved to be the hottest day of the year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As of 5 p.m. on Friday, the National Weather Service said the mercury here had reached 89 but went no higher.

So we have not yet reacquainted ourselves with one of the principal features of life here in the warm season, the 90-degree day.

Word is that our 2022 initiation into the realm of swelter could come as soon as Saturday.

But for now, all we can say is that Friday defeated by three degrees its closest competitors, April 13 and Thursday, to claim, at least temporarily, the hotly contested thermal crown.

While it may have fallen just short of 90, Friday did show achievement in terms of the two other members of the warm-weather “H” triumvirate.

It seemed a bit on the hazy side, and had its humid moments.

The haziness, perhaps as its name suggests, may be hard to pin down. But the air around us gave a vaguely indistinct and water­-vapory sense of approaching summer and its softening of strictures.

In addition, if the thermometer failed to touch 90, the dew points were elevated and for a couple of afternoon hours, the heat index did get into the 90s.

