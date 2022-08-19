Friday appeared our ninth straight non-90 degree day

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It appeared from early indications that Friday would be Washington’s ninth consecutive day without a 90-degree temperature. That seemed a meteorological feat in a city where talk of long strings of summer days usually involves the length of heat waves. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The repeated failure of the mercury to touch 90 may tempt us to conclude that our annual window of summer insufferability may be closing.

That may be rushing things. But Saturday does hold a title that recognizes its true place as a summer milestone. Saturday is our 60th day since the summer solstice. (So Friday was the 59th.)

That perhaps does hint that summer’s sultry grip on our imaginations and our propensity to perspire may be on the wane.

Any hesitancy about adding Friday to our non-90 streak comes from how close we came to the mark that signifies swelter.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service reported Washington’s high for the day as 89 degrees. Just one below 90.

In a political city, a reading so near to 90 might prompt partly serious efforts to find the stray degree by a thermal recount.

Whether or not our non-90 streak lives, Friday appeared to uphold part of Washington’s reputation for summer hardship.

The humidity seemed up. Earlier non-90s days were dry. If we lacked traditional heat, at least Friday seemed sticky enough to satisfy nostalgia for humidity.

