In Washington, the morning low, measured officially at Reagan National Airport, was 39 degrees, seven above freezing.
At 9 p.m. the temperature had toppled from its afternoon high of 51 degrees and dropped to 39 again. But it certainly seemed possible that midnight might arrive before we sank to 32.
Until Thursday, we had recorded a long string of days on which both Dulles and Washington at least touched the 32-degree mark.
In Washington, that string ended Thursday after nine days. But at Dulles, it went on into a 10th day.
At Dulles, Friday’s morning low was 33. After its 50-degree high, the reading fell to 36 at 9 p.m. If it did not drop four more degrees through midnight the freezing string would snap, in another sign of incipient spring.