In fact, we had three 93-degree July days.
Friday also extended to six days our current heat wave, the string of 90-degree days that began Sunday with a day that was 90.
Even at 94, Friday was not the year’s hottest day. That remains June 30, when it was 95.
Although it was certainly hot, and felt hotter on account of humidity, Friday seemed not far from the July days we have learned to live with, to accept with a resigned shrug and the comforting confidence that air conditioning remained available.
Also on the positive side of the thermal ledger, Friday maintained a safe margin between its hottest reading and what history shows that Washington can inflict on July 16, the 104 degrees attained in 1988.